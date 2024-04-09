Dozen gas connections disconnected over theft, other violations

MULTAN - Task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Multan region disconnected connec­tions of a dozen consumers on Monday on charge of stealing the fuel gas and other violations. SNGPL Multan spokesman said in a statement that connections of seven consumers were dis­connected after they were found to be supplying gas illegally to more than one house. Connection of a consumer at old Shujabad road was discon­nected after the team found that he was using the domestic connection for commercial purposes. Two other connections were disconnected after consumers were found to be involved in stealing gas by reversing their meters.

Two more connections that were disconnected earlier were found to be operational by way of illegal meters and the task force disconnected these again and took the meters in custody. Re­gional Manager SNGPL Multan Hussain Zafar has formed a special cell where executives were de­puted to resolve consumers’ complaints without delay. Incharge task force said that action against gas thieves to stop leakage of resources was a national obligation and appealed the people to convey to SNGPL any information related to gas theft for action against those involved in stealing national resources. He promised that names of the informers would not be disclosed.

POLICE CLAIM TO ARREST 69 OUTLAWS, RECOVER LOOTED MATERIAL WORTH 50 MILLION

Multan police in different operations launched against the criminals have smashed eighteen gangs operating from Makhdoom Rasheed circle and claimed to arrest 69 outlaws besides recov­ering looted material worth Rs 50 million, from their possession. The City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali while addressing a news conference held here Monday said that Police have recovered looted valuables including four (4) cars, a pick-up, 48 motorcycles, a motorcycle rickshaw, gold orna­ments weighing 25 Tola, a tractor, 31 solar plates, mobile phones and the cash which were distrib­uted among the complainants of the cases.

The CPO said that order for special operation was given to SSP Operation Arsalan Zahid, to con­trol the crime in the area. The police teams after launching the operation managed to trace 156 cas­es by using modern and traditional investigations techniques and assistance from CCTV footages.

Sharing the details, the CPO said that in the PS Makhdoom Rasheed area, the police team nabbed 23 outlaws by smashing five gangs and recovered looted and stolen valuables worth over Rs 24 mil­lion besides five 30 bore pistols, and 25 bullets.

In Basti Malook police area, police team appre­hended 46 criminals by smashing thirteen gangs and recovered looted and stolen valuables worth over Rs 25 million from their possession besides 20 pistols, and two repeaters. CPO Sadiq Ali ac­companying by SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP Sadar Shamsuddin, and SDPO Makhdoom Ra­sheed Naeem Abbas, told newsmen that Multan police have returned the looted and stolen valu­ables worth around Rs 160 million to complain­ants during last three months. He commended the role of police teams for outstanding perfor­mance during the operations.