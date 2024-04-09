Eid prayers to be offered at 7:30am at central Eidgah

PESHAWAR - The Auqaf Department has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered at the central Eidgah Mosque on Charsadda Road Peshawar at 7:30am.
Provincial Chief Khateeb, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, will lead the Eid prayers.
The speech will begin at 7:00am, followed by prayers at 7:30am.
The central and provincial Ruet-e-Hilal (moon sighting) committees are scheduled to meet on today (April 9) to deliberate on the sighting of the Shawwal’s crescent.
The security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr has been finalised by the Capital City Police in Peshawar.
According to the plan, more than four thousand police officers and personnel will fulfil security duties during the festival to ensure peace and tranquillity.