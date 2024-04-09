Eid prayers to be offered at 7:30am at central Eidgah

PESHAWAR - The Auqaf Department has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered at the cen­tral Eidgah Mosque on Charsadda Road Pesha­war at 7:30am.

Provincial Chief Khateeb, Maulana Mu­hammad Tayyab Qureshi, will lead the Eid prayers.

The speech will begin at 7:00am, followed by prayers at 7:30am.

The central and provin­cial Ruet-e-Hilal (moon sighting) committees are scheduled to meet on to­day (April 9) to deliber­ate on the sighting of the Shawwal’s crescent.

The security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr has been fi­nalised by the Capital City Police in Peshawar.

According to the plan, more than four thousand police officers and per­sonnel will fulfil securi­ty duties during the fes­tival to ensure peace and tranquillity.