Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eid prayers to be offered at 7:30am at central Eidgah

APP
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Auqaf Department has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered at the cen­tral Eidgah Mosque on Charsadda Road Pesha­war at 7:30am. 

Provincial Chief Khateeb, Maulana Mu­hammad Tayyab Qureshi, will lead the Eid prayers. 

The speech will begin at 7:00am, followed by prayers at 7:30am.

The central and provin­cial Ruet-e-Hilal (moon sighting) committees are scheduled to meet on to­day (April 9) to deliber­ate on the sighting of the Shawwal’s crescent.

The security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr has been fi­nalised by the Capital City Police in Peshawar. 

According to the plan, more than four thousand police officers and per­sonnel will fulfil securi­ty duties during the fes­tival to ensure peace and tranquillity.

Cabinet body okays amends in Sales Tax Act

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024