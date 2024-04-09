Eid preparations enter final stage

SUKKUR - With only two days left in the Eid-ul-Fitr celebra­tions, the citizens are final­ising their preparations to mark the grand festival with great enthusiasm by visit­ing the main markets and shopping malls in Sukkur on Monday. A number of buy­ers are thronging to the main markets to complete their shopping as authorities ex­pect more rush during the last days of Ramazan before the festival. Different famous brands as well as local mar­kets have displayed the latest eid editions of dresses, shoes and other essential accesso­ries to attract the buyers and gain maximum profits while some are offering discounts. A huge rush of people can be witnessed thronging to the Shahi Bazar, Military Road, Gharib Abad, Bander Road, Mission Road, Queen Road etc to buy eid stuffs.