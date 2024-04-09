Eid shopping gains momentum in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The Eid-ul-Fitr shopping ac­tivities are gaining pace in the walled city of Peshawar as bulk of the shopping centres and fash­ionable markets have been flood­ed with many foreign goods and items, which were not available here in the past to attract buyers.

Most of the markets and shop­ping malls have been illumi­nated with colourful lights, buntings and were decorated artistically to attract customers during night.

The fervour of Eid shopping is gradually picking up in Pesha­war as the majority of buyers are coming for shopping while sev­eral will probably visit Chand Raat,” a shop owner Wali Khan, told APP.

Most of the buyers nowadays just enter his shop, ask about prices and then return emp­ty handed. The sale will in­crease with a hope that buyers will come in large numbers as Eid comes nearer, he informed, adding the customers, who are demanding quality products have to pay more for it, he re­marked.

Customers however, are not happy with the shooting prices of the imported items like Sohaji Saree and Bezoo woolens, Akthar jamawar and wallet shaal having the prices at range of Rs4000, 3000, 2500 and 1800 respective­ly in the shopping arcades.

The prices of the Eid Spe­cial Offers items are higher than the previous years and are be­yond the purchasing capacity of the middle and salaried class. A readymade short kameez was priced Rs3500 as against it was available Rs2000 to 2200 in the previous year. Similarly, the pric­es of the children’s and teenage girls’ clothes are too high and beyond the purchasing pow­er of underprivileged groups. “I purchased readymade Shalwar Kameez for myself as I can’t af­ford increasing stitching rates,” Siraj Khan said. He said this time the prices of readymade clothes are high like J dot, Maria-B etc.

The city markets and shopping stores are stuffed with interna­tionally famous brands of cos­metics like Wella, Lakme and Jar­dana and men women wear like Bazoo, Lee and Wrangler. For these items people usually go to Singapore, UAE and Thailand and other international cities as part of their Eid shopping.

Some fashionable shopping markets like Hayatabad shop­ping malls, Deans Trade Centre, Tipu Sultan Road markets, Pe­shawar Trade Centre, Shaheen and Meena bazaars, Jawad Tow­er, Qassa Khwani and Karkhano Market are stuffed with varie­ty of foreign goods for the forth­coming Eid shoppers.

The Shafi Market in the cant area are turned into sea of wom­en on Sunday as new shops like Johns sons and Moon Interna­tionals were opened to attract the shoppers.

In Jahangir Abad on main Uni­versity Road, majority of new shopping arcades and shops were opened and overflow with famous foreign goods to cater the demand of the affluent Eid shoppers.

The girls are taking keen inter­est in shopping for Henna and Bangles on Eid. “The shopping of bangles and henna is always in my priority list which doubles my joy on Eid Day,” says Anmol while busy in selection of ban­gles in Deans Trade Centre with her mother and brother.

“The selection of quality ban­gles and henna are very diffi­cult task as new brands and va­riety comes to markets. “I finally purchased 10 sets of bangles and henna for myself and fami­ly following my three hours long shopping,” she added. “The wear­ing of new and crystal bangles and decorating hands with hen­na on Eid Day gives me immense pleasure and joy on Eid Day,” An­mol remarked.

There are shops in the city, which are selling Punjabi gar­ments with a variety of designs and colours designed locally. It appears that the shopping activ­ities would further gain pace in the markets as Eid-ul-Fitr advent became further closer.