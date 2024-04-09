Faysal Funds achieves milestone as first certified Shariah-compliant asset management company

KARACHI - Faysal Funds has announced its official recognition as Paki­stan’s premier Certified Shariah-Compliant Asset Management Company, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s finan­cial landscape. Following the is­suance of the prestigious Shariah Compliance Certificate by the Securities and Exchange Com­mission of Pakistan (SECP), Fay­sal Funds stands as a beacon of integrity, commitment, and in­novation in the realm of Shariah-compliant asset management.

This esteemed accredita­tion underscores Faysal Funds’ staunch dedication to Islamic principles and Shariah-compli­ant financial practices. By adher­ing to stringent Shariah guide­lines, Faysal Funds ensures that its investment strategies align harmoniously with the values and beliefs of its stakeholders.

Commenting on this historic achievement, Nadir Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Faysal Funds, expressed profound grati­tude to the company’s loyal inves­tors, whose firm trust and sup­port have propelled Faysal Funds to the forefront of the industry.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as Pakistan’s first Certified Shariah-Compliant As­set Management Company. This milestone not only reflects our steadfast commitment to Islamic values but also underscores our vision to pioneer excellence and set new benchmarks in Shariah-compliant asset management within Pakistan,” Rahman re­marked. With a steadfast com­mitment to Shariah-compliant finance and a relentless pursuit of innovation, Faysal Funds re­mains dedicated to delivering unparalleled value to its inves­tors while upholding the prin­ciples of integrity, transparency, and social responsibility.

Faysal Funds is a leading Shari­ah-compliant asset management company in Pakistan, dedicated to providing innovative and Shariah-compliant investment solutions to its discerning clientele. With a focus on ethical finance and sus­tainable growth, Faysal Funds is committed to delivering supe­rior returns while adhering to the principles of integrity, transpar­ency, and social responsibility.