Faysal Funds achieves milestone as first certified Shariah-compliant asset management company

KARACHI - Faysal Funds has announced its official recognition as Pakistan’s premier Certified Shariah-Compliant Asset Management Company, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s financial landscape. Following the issuance of the prestigious Shariah Compliance Certificate by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Faysal Funds stands as a beacon of integrity, commitment, and innovation in the realm of Shariah-compliant asset management.
This esteemed accreditation underscores Faysal Funds’ staunch dedication to Islamic principles and Shariah-compliant financial practices. By adhering to stringent Shariah guidelines, Faysal Funds ensures that its investment strategies align harmoniously with the values and beliefs of its stakeholders.
Commenting on this historic achievement, Nadir Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Faysal Funds, expressed profound gratitude to the company’s loyal investors, whose firm trust and support have propelled Faysal Funds to the forefront of the industry.
“We are deeply honored to be recognized as Pakistan’s first Certified Shariah-Compliant Asset Management Company. This milestone not only reflects our steadfast commitment to Islamic values but also underscores our vision to pioneer excellence and set new benchmarks in Shariah-compliant asset management within Pakistan,” Rahman remarked. With a steadfast commitment to Shariah-compliant finance and a relentless pursuit of innovation, Faysal Funds remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled value to its investors while upholding the principles of integrity, transparency, and social responsibility.
Faysal Funds is a leading Shariah-compliant asset management company in Pakistan, dedicated to providing innovative and Shariah-compliant investment solutions to its discerning clientele. With a focus on ethical finance and sustainable growth, Faysal Funds is committed to delivering superior returns while adhering to the principles of integrity, transparency, and social responsibility.