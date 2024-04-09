Food authority releases performance report for month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Author­ity has released its perfor­mance report for the month of Ramazan, highlighting signifi­cant actions taken against food adulteration and ensuring pub­lic health safety.

According to the report re­leased on Tuesday, a total of 9,755 food-related businesses were inspected during the holy month of Ramazan, with ap­proximately 46,825 kilograms/litres of substandard and haz­ardous food items seized and disposed of. Additionally, fines worth over Rs1.58 crore were imposed on violators.

The report further revealed that out of the total inspections conducted, 1,051 bakeries, 1,372 meat and chicken shops, 705 hotels and kebab shops, and 650 milk vendors were in­spected. Among the confiscated substandard food items, 12,652 kilograms of various bakery products were discarded, while 51 bakeries were also sealed.

Moreover, approximately 2,150 litres of hazardous bev­erages and 7,262 litres of milk were also discarded due to health hazards. In efforts to en­force health regulations, warn­ings were issued to 763 busi­nesses, and total 113 were sealed.

Highlighting the authority’s commitment to ensuring food safety, Director General of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed ex­pressed determination to com­bat malpractice within the food industry.

Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, commended the authority’s efforts and em­phasised the government’s pol­icy to guarantee food accessi­bility, affordability, and quality.

The authorities reiterated their dedication to fulfil their responsibilities and vowed to remain vigilant against the ex­ploitation of consumers by the mafia. They emphasised the continuous surveillance of food operations to eradicate mal­practices and ensure the pro­vision of safe and hygienic food products to the public.