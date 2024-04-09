Four charged over French schoolboy’s killing

ÉVRY, FRANCE - Two brothers and two other young people have been charged with murder over the killing of a 15-year-old boy that has heightened concern about violence in French schools.
Two of the accused -- a 20-year-old and a minor -- were jailed, while the other two minors were held in pre-trial remand for beating 15-year-old Shemseddine as he left school, Evry prosecutor Gregoire Dulin said in a press release early Monday after the overnight hearing.
“The entire nation is in mourning,” education minister Nicole Belloubet posted on social media platform X after the schoolboy died of his injuries on Friday, a day after being attacked in Viry-Chatillon, a town around 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Paris.
He was beaten by a group, including two brothers, in a dispute linked to their younger sister on “subjects relating to sexuality”, prosecutor Dulin said in an earlier statement.
“Fearing for her reputation and that of their family, they had ordered several boys to no longer have contact with her. They (the brothers) then learned that the victim boasted of being able to speak freely with their sister,” he said. Three people wearing balaclavas attacked Shemseddine as he left school in Viry-Chatillon, police said.