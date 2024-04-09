Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Four charged over French schoolboy’s killing

April 09, 2024
ÉVRY, FRANCE  -  Two brothers and two other young people have been charged with mur­der over the killing of a 15-year-old boy that has heightened concern about violence in French schools.

Two of the accused -- a 20-year-old and a minor -- were jailed, while the other two minors were held in pre-trial remand for beating 15-year-old Shemseddine as he left school, Evry prosecutor Gregoire Dulin said in a press release early Monday after the overnight hearing.

“The entire nation is in mourning,” education minister Nicole Belloubet posted on social media platform X af­ter the schoolboy died of his injuries on Friday, a day after being attacked in Viry-Chatillon, a town around 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Paris.

He was beaten by a group, includ­ing two brothers, in a dispute linked to their younger sister on “subjects relating to sexuality”, prosecutor Du­lin said in an earlier statement.

“Fearing for her reputation and that of their family, they had ordered several boys to no longer have con­tact with her. They (the brothers) then learned that the victim boasted of being able to speak freely with their sister,” he said. Three people wearing balaclavas attacked Shem­seddine as he left school in Viry-Cha­tillon, police said.

