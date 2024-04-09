Gaza death toll reaches 33,207 after six months of war

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Israel and Hamas both damp­ened hopes on Monday of a speedy breakthrough in Cai­ro talks towards a Gaza truce and hostage release deal af­ter Egyptian state-linked me­dia had reported “significant progress”.

As the Gaza war raged on into a seventh month, Israel is under growing internation­al pressure to agree to a cease­fire, including from its top ally and arms supplier the Unit­ed States. Prime Minister Ben­jamin Netanyahu insisted on Sunday -- half a year after the October 7 attack -- that Israel is “one step away from victo­ry” and has vowed to defeat re­maining Hamas fighters in Ga­za’s far-southern Rafah city.

On the same day howev­er, the army also announced it had pulled its forces out of southern Gaza, although mili­tary commanders stressed the withdrawal was tactical and did not signal an end to the war.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the troops would “prepare for future missions, including ... in Rafah” on the Egyptian bor­der where almost 1.5 million Gazans live in crowded shel­ters and tents. Amid the threats and ongoing fighting, Netanya­hu has sent negotiators to fresh truce talks that started in Cai­ro on Sunday, joined by US, Qa­tari and Egyptian mediators. US President Joe Biden sent CIA chief Bill Burns to the talks, three days after a terse phone call with Netanyahu in which Biden demanded a halt to the fighting and greater steps to help and protect Gaza civilians. Egypt’s state-linked news outlet Al-Qahera report­ed “significant progress being made on several contentious points of agreement”, citing an unnamed high-ranking Egyp­tian source.

Israeli Prime Minister Ben­jamin Netanyahu said Monday that a date for an invasion into Rafah has been set, according to a video posted on his official Telegram account. Netanyahu didn’t say what the date was. He also said that “entry into Ra­fah” was necessary for a “com­plete victory over Hamas.”

Netanyahu’s comments come after Israel said it had with­drawn from Khan Younis in southern Gaza after months of fierce fighting that left much of the city in ruins. Rafah, where about 1.5 million Palestinians are estimated to be sheltering, is located in the southernmost part of the besieged enclave.

The Qatari and Hamas dele­gations had left Cairo and were expected to return “within two days to finalise the terms of the agreement”, it said, while the US and Israeli teams were also plan­ning 48 hours of consultations. However, Israel’s Ynet news out­let cited an unidentified Israeli official as tempering the upbeat Egyptian report and stressing that “we still don’t see a deal on the horizon”. “The distance is still great and there has been noth­ing dramatic in the meantime,” the Israeli official was quoted as saying by the Hebrew-language website. A separate senior Israe­li official was quoted by Ynet as saying that “patience is needed.