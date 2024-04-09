German Chancellor Scholz joins TikTok but promises not to dance

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has created a TikTok account and he promises he will not dance on it. “I don’t dance. Promise,” Scholz said on X on Monday after his social media team published his first post on TikTok. In the first post on the account, a member of Scholz’s team films her sneakers as she walks across the Chancellor’s office, before the camera pans to a briefcase, and then shows a smiling Scholz sitting at his desk. Until now, the German government has not used the Chinese platform because of data security concerns. TikTok posts are sent from a special, independent cell phone to ensure the data security of the German government, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a regular press conference ahead of Scholz’s trip to China on Saturday. To connect with a younger audience, Hebestreit also said the German government had to “go where the citizens are and inform them there.” At the same time, he warned Tik- Tok to comply with data protection laws in Europe. Scholz’s bid to reach more voters comes ahead of the European Parliament elections on June 6-9.