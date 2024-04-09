Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

German Chancellor Scholz joins TikTok but promises not to dance

German Chancellor Scholz joins TikTok but promises not to dance
News Desk
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

BERLIN  -  German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has created a TikTok account and he promises he will not dance on it. “I don’t dance. Promise,” Scholz said on X on Monday after his social media team published his first post on TikTok. In the first post on the account, a member of Scholz’s team films her sneakers as she walks across the Chancellor’s office, before the camera pans to a briefcase, and then shows a smiling Scholz sitting at his desk. Until now, the German government has not used the Chinese platform because of data security concerns. TikTok posts are sent from a special, independent cell phone to ensure the data security of the German government, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a regular press conference ahead of Scholz’s trip to China on Saturday. To connect with a younger audience, Hebestreit also said the German government had to “go where the citizens are and inform them there.” At the same time, he warned Tik- Tok to comply with data protection laws in Europe. Scholz’s bid to reach more voters comes ahead of the European Parliament elections on June 6-9.

Bollywood: A Political Pawn

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024