Hesco discovers 239 more illegal connections in 24 hours

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has detected 239 more connections involved in electricity theft in the re­gion including 11 commer­cial and 228 domestic, dur­ing its ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves in the past 24 hours. The HES­CO authorities have submit­ted letters to various police stations for registration of cases against 213 individu­als involved in electricity theft, on which 23 FIRs were registered. According to the HESCO spokesperson, all connections involved in elec­tricity theft were disconnect­ed and involved consumers were issued detection bills of 135,544 units, amounting more than Rs2.6 million. Dur­ing the operation ongoing for 213 days, a recovery of more than 12,055.6 million rupees has been made.