Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hesco discovers 239 more illegal connections in 24 hours

STAFF REPORT
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has detected 239 more connections involved in electricity theft in the re­gion including 11 commer­cial and 228 domestic, dur­ing its ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves in the past 24 hours. The HES­CO authorities have submit­ted letters to various police stations for registration of cases against 213 individu­als involved in electricity theft, on which 23 FIRs were registered. According to the HESCO spokesperson, all connections involved in elec­tricity theft were disconnect­ed and involved consumers were issued detection bills of 135,544 units, amounting more than Rs2.6 million. Dur­ing the operation ongoing for 213 days, a recovery of more than 12,055.6 million rupees has been made.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024