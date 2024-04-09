Holidays of tourism police, staff cancelled during Eid

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archaeol­ogy & Museums, Zahid Chanzeb has can­celled the holidays of the tourism police officers and tourism staff posted in tour­ist areas in view of Eid-ul-Fitr and direct­ed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Tourism Fa­cilitation Centres (TFCs) and Tourism Police will ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr.

He issued these instructions while pre­siding over the meeting held regarding tourism arrangements during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Secretary Tourism and Culture Department Bakhtiar Khan, DG KPCTA Barkatullah Marwat and other senior of­ficers were present on the occasion.

Zahid Chanzeb clarified that under the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial government will provide all possible facilities to the tourists on Eid. Tourists can visit the se­rene places of the province without any fear. He said that all regional tourism au­thorities have also been instructed to en­sure provision of facilities for the tour­ists while the Tourism Police and Rescue 1122 officials will be on duty all the time to keep the traffic flowing smoothly at the tourist spots.

Hence he said the tourists can plan their tours and get route information by contacting Tourism Helpline 1422 be­fore their trip. This helpline is active 24 hours and tourists can seek help even in case of their vehicles faults anywhere. Similarly, he said, all the TFCs of KPC­TA including Chitral, Kaghan, Nathiagali, Abbottabad and Dir, will remain open for tourists, while the Inspectors of Tourist Services Wing (TSW) will keep a check on the fares and quality of hotels. There will be washrooms, potable water and rest areas even in route of tourism sites at proper intervals.

It has also been decided to run a train safari from Peshawar to Takhtbhai on Sat­urday April 13 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr for tourists, Zahid Chanzeb recalled.

The Advisor Tourism said that help­line and guidance sign boards will be displayed at tourist spots before Eid-ul-Fitr, while all tourism authorities will set up control rooms in their offices so that tourists travelling during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays can contact them if they face any difficulties. If so, it can be resolved in time, he concluded