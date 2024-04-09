Humbert roars back in Monte Carlo, Khachanov battles past Norrie 

MONTE CARLO - Ugo Humbert pow­ered back after losing the opening set to defeat Fed­erico Coria 4-6 6-1 6-2 and reach the Monte Carlo Masters second round on Monday, with Grigor Dimitrov, Karen Khacha­nov and Stefanos Tsitsipas also safely through. Hum­bert went out in the first round last year to Italian wildcard Lorenzo Sonego and, after losing the first set to Argentine Coria, the French 14th seed looked in trouble again. The 25-year-old overcame the setback though and strolled to win the next two sets, breaking Coria’s serve twice in each set. Karen Khachanov was also made to battle before overcoming Britain’s Cam­eron Norrie 7-5 7-6(3). The Russian 15th seed had his serve broken twice in the opening set and was forced into a tiebreak in the second. Norrie again broke serve twice in the second and at 6-5 up had two break points to win the set but Khachanov hit back with three consecu­tive aces to hold serve and fired another two aces to take the tiebreak with ease. Khachanov will face Argen­tine Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. Bul­garian ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov, who recently lost the Miami Open fi­nal to Jannik Sinner, came through his first round match with local wildcard Valentin Vacherot by 7-5 6-2. Dimitrov was pushed hard in the first set with Vacherot breaking serve in the opening game, but found his groove to ease to victory in the second set.