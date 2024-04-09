Hussainabad: a beacon of progress amidst Sindh’s rural challenges

SUJAWAL - The villages located in remote areas of Sindh have been in headlines for lack of basic amenities and poor infrastruc­ture, but there is a village in Sujawal district that has been an example of persistent social development.

Hussainabad a village located some 30 kilometres from Sujawal has been playing a vital role in the development of district Sujawal by contributing in the field of health, education and ag­riculture. The village with a current population of 300 souls has the high­est literacy ratio in the district be­sides Tarr Khowaja. The village was established here in 1974 with the joint efforts of Motan Khowaja, Imam Dino Khowaja, Piyar Ali and Ashiq Ali Karimi under the guidelines of Aga Khan Council for Sindh. The village is considered as a modern village owing to facilities the villagers have.

Imdad Hussain Acharani a villagers serving on a high rank in district edu­cation department Sujawal said that the villagers are maintaining institu­tions provided to them by the gov­ernment and Aga Khan Development network for the past 50 years.

“We established a Library and coaching centre in Hussainabad in 1983 when the literacy ratio here was negligible and our move devel­oped interest among youth for qual­ity education and learning,” he men­tioned, adding that the villagers had supported government functionaries during crisis.

The nurses of this village remained on the forefront during COVID-19 epi­demic, flood and heavy rains of 2003, 2010 and 2022, serving with complete dedication in different hospitals.

Another village Khamiso Muhammad Khan said that the villagers convened first Agricultural conference in the his­tory of district Thatta in 2005 under the auspecis of Aga Khan Economic and Planning Board for Pakistan to create awareness among local growers re­garding agricultural development.

The village has produced several adept professionals working in dif­ferent fields across the country and in different parts of the world.

Dr Mashoque Khowaja mentioned that the village has primary school, health care center, vocational training centre a computer lab and a library, besides well furnish streets, a public park and water supply mechanism.

The villagers migrated from Tarr Ali Pur village in 1974 and settled here. Agricultural farming is the ma­jor source of earning for the villagers. Chairman of Village development or­ganisation said that recently that have launched a project with regard to en­vironmental protection under which they had planted 500 saplings in vil­lage and its adjoining areas and held 4 sessions on environment protection.