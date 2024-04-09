ICCI seeks all-out facilities for business community

ISLAMABAD - President of Islamabad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that business com­munity is playing an impera­tive role in the development of the economy, emphasising that it must be provided all-out facilities by the relevant agencies for the growth of the commercial activities.

He said that on its part the ICCI is playing its fullest role in reviving the business activi­ties in the capital city which were badly hurt by COVID-19. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said this during an interaction with the traders and the customers while visiting the I/8 markaz. Addressing the traders at Aabpara market, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that to accel­erate the business activities and attract the customers, the ICCI organized Eid fesitivals at six markets including Aab­para, I/8 markaz, Blue Area, and F/7 markaz and most importantly sponsored motor cycles, washing machines and other household items to be gifted to customers through lucky draws to be performed by the Deputy Commission­er Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon at all the six markets on Chand Raat.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also expressed gratitude for the traders for extending complete cooperation with the ICCI for the promotion of trade activities in the capital. In his address, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan, Ajmal Baloch fully praised ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhta­wari for extending complete cooperation with the traders for solution of their problems and revitalizing the commer­cial activities. He also assured his fullest cooperation with the ICCI for the protection of traders rights and overcoming their problems. On this occa­sion, Akhtar Abbasi, General Secretary, Khalid Chaudhry, Secretary Traders Action Committee, Faizan Shahzad, Arshad Abbasi and others were also present.