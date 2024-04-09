Jam Kamal for Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka 

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Mon­day expressed his desire for Pakistan’s maximum participation in the Expo 2025 Osaka to achieve de­sired goals. The expo is scheduled to be held from April 13 to October 13 in Japan. The minister, ear­lier, visited the Trade De­velopment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and took briefing about the upcom­ing international exhibi­tions scheduled to be held in Japan and Pakistan. While briefing Minister Jam Kamal, Regional Di­rector General Islamabad Muhammead Naseer via video link informed the minister that Expo 2025 Osaka is going to be held in Japan under the theme of ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’ from April 13 to October 13, 2025 at Yumeshima, Osaka in Ja­pan. He said that Pakistan out of three sub-themes of the exhibition had shown its interest to participate in Connecting Lives and Empowering Lives. Naseer said that Pakistan had ap­plied for participating in the exhibition and expect­ed to get approval from the exhibitors soon. He said that a summary had also been finalized and sent for the approval to the minis­try. TDAP Director General of Agro and Food Divison Pakistan Horticulture and Export Company Athar Hus­sain Khokhar while briefing the Commerce Minister said that the TDAP is scheduled to organize second Interna­tional Food and Agriculture Exhibition from August 9 to 11, 2024 at the Expo Cen­tre Karachi. He said that the FoodAg is preparing to ex­hibit food and agricultural products of the country. He said that delegates from 55 countries have been invited to participate in the exhibi­tion. The minister was also briefed about the expected increase in the export of Rice, Maize etc. He was fur­ther informed that Pakistan had an opportunity to grab market of meat in China.