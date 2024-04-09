KDA finalises preparations to welcome tourists

KAGHAN - In preparation for the anticipated influx of tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) convened a meeting on Monday, stressing the need for comprehensive cooperation and assistance to incoming visitors.
Director General (DG) KDA Shabir Khan underscored the importance of heightened vigilance and unwavering commitment to duty and said that the picturesque Valley Kaghan will welcome numerous tourists.
He highlighted popular attractions such as Shogran and the breathtaking snow-capped mountains, emphasizing their potential to draw large crowds. The DG KDA urged all staff members to remain alert and extend their full cooperation and guidance to visitors.
Emphasising a zero-tolerance policy toward negligence, Shabir Khan reiterated the importance of upholding responsibilities. It was revealed that necessary machinery had already been deployed to sensitive areas.