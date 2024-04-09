Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KDA finalises preparations to welcome tourists

APP
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KAGHAN  -   In preparation for the an­ticipated influx of tour­ists during Eid-ul-Fitr, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) con­vened a meeting on Mon­day, stressing the need for comprehensive coop­eration and assistance to incoming visitors. 

Director General (DG) KDA Shabir Khan under­scored the importance of heightened vigilance and unwavering com­mitment to duty and said that the picturesque Val­ley Kaghan will welcome numerous tourists.

He highlighted popu­lar attractions such as Shogran and the breath­taking snow-capped mountains, emphasizing their potential to draw large crowds. The DG KDA urged all staff members to remain alert and extend their full cooperation and guidance to visitors.

Emphasising a zero-tol­erance policy toward neg­ligence, Shabir Khan re­iterated the importance of upholding responsibil­ities. It was revealed that necessary machinery had already been deployed to sensitive areas.

Cabinet body okays amends in Sales Tax Act

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024