KDA finalises preparations to welcome tourists

KAGHAN - In preparation for the an­ticipated influx of tour­ists during Eid-ul-Fitr, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) con­vened a meeting on Mon­day, stressing the need for comprehensive coop­eration and assistance to incoming visitors.

Director General (DG) KDA Shabir Khan under­scored the importance of heightened vigilance and unwavering com­mitment to duty and said that the picturesque Val­ley Kaghan will welcome numerous tourists.

He highlighted popu­lar attractions such as Shogran and the breath­taking snow-capped mountains, emphasizing their potential to draw large crowds. The DG KDA urged all staff members to remain alert and extend their full cooperation and guidance to visitors.

Emphasising a zero-tol­erance policy toward neg­ligence, Shabir Khan re­iterated the importance of upholding responsibil­ities. It was revealed that necessary machinery had already been deployed to sensitive areas.