Khaqan announces new political party but didn’t reveal name

ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Sha­hid Khaqan Abbasi Mon­day formally initiated the process of registering his new political party with the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP), officially sig­naling his departure from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Abbasi personally visited the Elec­tion Commission head­quarters in Islamabad and provided all the necessary information for the regis­tration of his party. He con­firmed that he had submit­ted all required documents to the election regulator.

In his interaction with the media, Abbasi men­tioned that the name of his political party has yet to be finalised. However, he re­iterated his commitment to participating in the up­coming general elections under the banner of his new political entity.