KPCTA holds colourful event for Christian community

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) organised a colourful event to en­tertain members of Christian com­munity and celebrate Easter in Khyber district.

Jointly organised by the KPC­TA, Tourism Wing for Merged Dis­tricts and Christian community on the special directives of Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism, Cul­ture, Archaeology and Museums Zahid Chanzeb and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, the event was at­tended by more than 150 youths from across the Khyber district.

The youths participated in var­ious games and healthy activities, including tug of war, musical chair, throwing ball, archery, tradition­al cuisines, henna designs compe­titions, face-painting and various other competitions among couples.

The purpose of holding Easter gala was aimed at ending the infe­riority complex among the youths hailing from Christian community and highlighting the pivotal role of youths in the society and honing their capabilities in various fields.

The participants said that inter­faith harmony among the youths of different religions was the need of the hour for which joint efforts should be continued at all levels.

They stressed the need for rais­ing awareness for the promotion of religious harmony among the followers of various religions to establish a peaceful and prosper­ous society in the merged districts.

Besides others, the event was also attended by former minister Wilson Wazir, Malik Ghaffar Masi­hand members of Christian com­munity from Landikotal, Jamrud and Peshawar.