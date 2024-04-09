KPCTA holds colourful event for Christian community

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) organised a colourful event to entertain members of Christian community and celebrate Easter in Khyber district.
Jointly organised by the KPCTA, Tourism Wing for Merged Districts and Christian community on the special directives of Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museums Zahid Chanzeb and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, the event was attended by more than 150 youths from across the Khyber district.
The youths participated in various games and healthy activities, including tug of war, musical chair, throwing ball, archery, traditional cuisines, henna designs competitions, face-painting and various other competitions among couples.
The purpose of holding Easter gala was aimed at ending the inferiority complex among the youths hailing from Christian community and highlighting the pivotal role of youths in the society and honing their capabilities in various fields.
The participants said that interfaith harmony among the youths of different religions was the need of the hour for which joint efforts should be continued at all levels.
They stressed the need for raising awareness for the promotion of religious harmony among the followers of various religions to establish a peaceful and prosperous society in the merged districts.
Besides others, the event was also attended by former minister Wilson Wazir, Malik Ghaffar Masihand members of Christian community from Landikotal, Jamrud and Peshawar.