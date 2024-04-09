LHC grants bail to 3 brothers in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Mon­day granted bail to three brothers in the Jinnah House attack case. The bench directed the brothers to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail. Headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, the bench heard the bail petitions of Faizan, Wali, and Waqas and announced the decision upon com­pletion of arguments by the parties.

The petitioners’ counsel argued before the bench that his clients had no link to the incident, but de­spite that, they had been behind bars for several months. He submitted that his clients were not pres­ent at the spot, a fact evident from the record.

He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his cli­ents. However, the prosecution opposed the bail pe­titions and requested their dismissal. After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench granted bail to all three brothers, subject to furnishing Rs 100,000 bail bonds each. The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against PTI leaders and workers for allegedly attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during May 9 riots