Man kills four year old daughter

FAISALABAD - A man strangled his four-year-old daughter after torturing her over a mi­nor issue in the area of Dijkot police on Monday. According to the police, the ac­cused, Tahir Javed of Chak No 258-RB, Laman Pind, strangled his four -year-old daughter Kainat to death after torturing her. On being informed, the police took the body of the girl into cus­tody and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem. Police collected evidence from the crime scene and started proceed­ings while the accused was arrested.

80 PER CENT WORK ON ABDULLAHPUR-JHUMRA FLYOVER COMPLETES

About 80 per cent of the construction work of the mega project of Abdullah­pur-Jhumra Road flyover has been com­pleted under the supervision of Faisala­bad Development Authority (FDA). FDA Chief Engr Mehr Ayub Gujjar, during his visit to the site on Monday, said that spe­cial measures were being taken to ex­ecute the project. He also issued instruc­tions to the working staff at the site and directed worker to remove redundant materials, machinery and unnecessary equipments from the site for the conve­nience of people during Eid holidays.

403 PROFITEERS FINED

The Price Control Magistrates handed down 403 profiteers with heavy fine in addition to arresting 22 shopkeep­ers on charge of violating Ehtiram-e-Ramzan Ordinance in the division on Monday. A spokesman for local admin­istration said the price control magis­trates inspected 6,895 shops in various markets and bazaars and found 403 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

Out of them 130 shopkeepers were involved in overcharging whereas 273 shopkeepers failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stall. The magistrates handed down the profiteers with a fine of Rs 252,500 in addition to nabbing 22 other shopkeepers on sheer violation of Ehtiram-e-Ramzan Ordinance dur­ing this period, he added.

CPO ORDERS TO BEEF UP CHINESE SECURITY

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (re­tired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed of­ficers to beef up security of Chinese working on various projects in Fais­alabad. Chairing a meeting in FIEDMC City here on Monday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide foolproof security to the foreigners. In this connection, the police would take all possible measures to ensure tight security arrangements for Chinese engineers working on various development projects in Faisalabad.

He directed the incharge Chinese security and other officers to ensure three-tier security for the Chinese including the police security, private guards and armed security during movement of Chinese engineers.

He directed the police officers to monitor security of boundary walls in all factories round-the-clock where Chinese were working in addition to keeping all security gadgets functional including walk-through gates, CCTV cameras, metal detectors, search lights, barriers, etc. Deputy Commis­sioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, SSP SPU Colonel (retired) Nadeem, SP Ma­dina Division Shah Meer and others were also present in the meeting.

EID HOLIDAYS CANCELLED FOR RESCUE-1122 STAFF

The Punjab Emergency Service (Res­cue-1122) Faisalabad office has can­celled Eid holidays for its staff to provide timely emergency services to people in case of any emergency, in­cluding accidents on Eid-ul-Fitr. Dis­trict Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal dur­ing a media briefing here Monday said that Rescue-1122 office had chalked out a comprehensive emergency plan to provide service to people.

He said that 42 posts had been set up near Eidgahs, mosques and other points during Eid prayers. All ambu­lances including motorbike ambu­lances and fire fighting vehicles will be present at different points all the time.

He said that an inspection team un­der the supervision of Emergency Of­ficer (Operations) Engr Tariq Mehm­ood had also been formed to inspect the rescue posts. A control room staff had also been instructed to remain alert round-the-clock on days of Eid.

WASA CANCELS LEAVES OF STAFF FOR EID HOLIDAYS

The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has cancelled leaved of its employees for ensuring quality ser­vice during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr. Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz ,in a statement here on Monday, said that the operation staff of the agency would work in three shifts round-the-clock and ensure quality service to its consumers.

He said that special teams were constituted to take prompt action for redressal of public complaints regard­ing water supply and sewerage system during Eid days.