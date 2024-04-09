Man with 45 Pakistani passports arrested at Karachi airport

KARACHI - The Airport Security Forces (ASF) on Monday arrested a passenger traveling to Iran from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, and recov­ered 45 Pakistani passports from his possession. Accord­ing to the ASF spokesperson, the incident occurred during baggage scanning at Jinnah Terminal, where the pass­ports were discovered in the possession of the individual. The spokesperson stated that the passenger, Identified as Adnan, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the presence of passports belonging to unre­lated persons. Later, an ASF spokesperson stated that both the passengers and the recovered passports were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The passenger was allegedly carrying 45 Pakistani pass­ports which belong to vari­ous citizens to travel via Iran to Dubai.