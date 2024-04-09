Media’s crucial role in polio eradication emphasised 

PESHAWAR - Special Secretary of Health Department and Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ab­dul Basit said that eradicating polio is a national duty and the positive role of me­dia in achieving this goal is of fundamen­tal importance.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons in a ceremony held at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Monday.

On the occasion, President PPC Arshad Aziz Malik, UNICEF Communication Of­ficer Shadab Younus, PPC Vice Presi­dent Tayyab Usman, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Joint Secretary Gul Reh­man Haqqani, Finance Secretary Rizwan Shaikh, members of Governing Body and large number of members and journal­ists were also present.

Abdul Basit while handing over 4 in­verter air conditioners, a 75 inch LED and 3 multipurpose printers and copiers to PPC President Arshad Aziz Malik laud­ed the cooperation between the PPC and the EOC.

He said that the Emergency Operation Centre is a body comprising of govern­ment and non-government stakeholders under one roof to eradicate polio in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While Peshawar Press Club is the apex body of journalists in the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa province, with more than 600 journalists working for print, electronic, and digital media as its members.

The signing of MoU between PPC and EOC is a new milestone towards the eradication of polio from the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

Abdul Basit said that, unfortunately, only Pakistan and Afghanistan currently have polio virus in the world.

In the national cause of polio eradi­cation, our brave polio workers contin­ue to strive for the success of anti-polio campaigns despite all kinds of challeng­es, difficult conditions, and harsh weath­er conditions. He said that due to these efforts, there is a significant reduction in polio cases, which can be judged from the fact that in the year 2022, 20 cases of po­lio were reported in our province, while only four cases were reported last year.

It is gratifying that not a single case of polio has been reported this year.

He said that certain elements have been creating negative and misleading propaganda regarding anti-polio cam­paigns but as a result of the active and effective support and cooperation of the media, this propaganda has been suc­cessfully tackled. He said that now par­ents have come to know that the polio vaccine is safe in all respects and polio has been successfully eradicated world­wide, including Saudi Arabia and oth­er Islamic countries with the use of the same vaccine.

The EOC coordinator said that the role of media is important to stop the propa­ganda against polio campaign.

About the coverage of children in vac­cination administration, he said it is around 95 percent. Only five percent are missing due to different reasons.