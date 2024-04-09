Meeting reviews foreign-funded projects

PESHAWAR - Under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a session was convened to review the progress of foreign-funded projects. Chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of Planning and Development Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah.
The meeting saw the participation of relevant secretaries and representatives from various sections of P&D.
The progress achieved so far was assessed, with a directive from the Additional Chief Secretary to accelerate activities and improve coordination among stakeholders.