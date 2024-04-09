Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Meeting reviews foreign-funded projects

April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Un­der the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gan­dapur, a session was con­vened to review the prog­ress of foreign-funded projects. Chaired by Ad­ditional Chief Secretary of Planning and Develop­ment Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah.

The meeting saw the participation of relevant secretaries and repre­sentatives from various sections of P&D. 

The progress achieved so far was assessed, with a directive from the Addi­tional Chief Secretary to accelerate activities and improve coordination among stakeholders.

