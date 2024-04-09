Millions watch total solar eclipse in US

UNITED STATES - After moving across more than a dozen states from Texas to Maine, the total eclipse ended for the US on Monday. The path of totality will continue to move over portions of Canada’s New Bruns­wick and Newfound­land provinces for a few more minutes. The par­tial eclipse will contin­ue over the US for just over an hour, ending in Maine at 4:41 p.m. EDT.

The crowds at Ni­agara Falls in New York state let out loud screams in excitement as the moon blocked the sun. Despite the clouds blocking the full view, the crowds got excited and cheered as night­time descended in the middle of the day for a brief moment.

The temperature had dropped significantly as it got dark, the CNN crew in the area reported. Clouds may have rolled through the Planetary Society’s “Eclipse-O-Rama” event in Fredericksburg, Tex­as — briefly and inter­mittently obscuring the mesmerizing spectacle of totality. But Richard Cane­do, who’s been a Plane­tary Society member since 1981, used the overcast skies to his advantage. He used them as a makeshift filter to capture the mo­ment of total eclipse on his handheld camera. Attend­ees at the “Eclipse-O-Ra­ma” flocked to peek over his shoulder after totality passed, anxious to see and share the first permanent memento of the breathtak­ing event that just played out overhead. CNN spoke to enthralled people who had gathered on a moun­tain slope in Stowe, Ver­mont, after they watched the total solar eclipse. “I knew it was going to hap­pen, but still, when I saw it, that just completely took my ability to speak away,” one man said. “We’re lucky to have an experience like that,” another man said. A third watcher said he would travel to wherever the next total solar eclipse occurs. “I don’t care where it is in the world, I will go” and see a solar eclipse again, the man said. “It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever done.” “Being able to take your glasses off, and see­ing it for the first time was shocking,” he added.