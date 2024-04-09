National Women's Football Championship 2024 kicks off on May 5

The National Women’s Football Championship (NWFC) is set to commence on May 5, 2024 in Karachi. The clubs registered by December 2023 will be eligible to participate in the extravaganza, showcasing the passion for women's football across Pakistan.

According to the Press Release issued by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the championship will see the participating teams divided into four groups. With the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

The championship will culminate in a finale scheduled to take place on May 21, 2024, where the top contenders will vie for the coveted title of champions, the statement continued.

The PFF has extended invitations to all participating clubs, eagerly awaiting their confirmations to finalize the draw and unveil the match schedule along with the designated venues in the coming days, the statement added.