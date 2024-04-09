Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of martyrs

QUETTA - Member National As­sembly (MNA) Naw­abzada Jamal Raisani has said that measures were being taken to help the families of mar­tyrs. Patron-in-chief of Shuhada Forum and MNA Nawabzada Rai­sani expressed these views while addressing at check distribution ceremony held here on behalf of Balochistan Martyrs Forum.

Spokesman of Balo­chistan government Shahid Rind was also present on the occasion. The chief guest distrib­uted the checks among the fourteen martyrs’ families. Addressing the ceremony, MNA Naw­abzada Jamal Raisani said that our organiza­tion was working day and night for providing help to families of those who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding moth­erland. He paid tributes to the services of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

There is a dire need to take effective steps to help and financial assis­tance of martyr’s fami­lies, he said. Jamal Rai­sani said that he would raise his voice at every forum so that education and employment op­portunities should be extended to the relatives and close members of the martyrs’ families. The provincial government of Balochistan would try to take all initiatives to sup­port the families of the martyrs like provision of “Karza Hasna”, he said.