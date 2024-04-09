Nepra allows XWDISCOs to charge additional Rs4.92 per unit from consumers

Over 60 percent of consumer tariff consists of capacity charges which is much higher as compared to international standards.

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Monday allowed ex-Wapda pow­er distribution companies (XW­DISCOs) to charge an additional Rs4.921 per unit from the power consumers on account of month­ly fuel charges adjustments for the month of February 2024.

In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regu­latory Authority, on behalf of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) said that the reference fuel charged from the consumers during Febru­ary was Rs 4.4337 per unit, while the cost of the energy de­livered to Discos was Rs 9.4254 per unit. Thus, it requested an increase of Rs 4.9917 per unit over the reference charges on account of FCA for the month. However, after making some adjustments, Nepra has al­lowed a hike of Rs 4.921 per unit. The decision will burden the power consumers with an additional burden of Rs 40 bil­lion (FCA+GST) in their billing month of April 2024.

In its decision on the monthly FCA, the authority also noted with concern that over 60 per­cent of the consumer tariff con­sists of capacity charges, which is much higher as compared to international standards and asked CPPA-G to evaluate the possibilities of reducing capac­ity charges while remaining within the legal framework.

Showing concern on the con­tinuously declining demand, which has reduced by around 12 percent till February as compared to the reference pro­jections assumed in tariff, the authority said that decrease in sales would consequently result in higher quarterly adjustments, leading to further increases in tariffs. The Authority therefore directed CPPA-G and the Minis­try of Energy (MoE) to analyze the impact of lifting commer­cial-based loadshedding on the demand side and submit an in­telligent proposal before the Au­thority to improve the demand. It was also highlighted that cur­rently, over 60 percent of the tariff consists of capacity charg­es, which is much higher as compared to international stan­dards. The Authority accord­ingly asked CPPA-G to evaluate the possibilities of reducing ca­pacity charges while remaining within the legal framework.

The regulator further noted that wind-based power plants are being curtailed leading to NPMV Non-Project Missed Vol­ume (NPMV) and expensive im­ported fuel-based power plants being operated. It was also ob­served that Guddu power plant was operated on a 45 percent plant factor on open cycle instead of a combined cycle and had this plant been operated on the com­bined cycle, it would have re­duced the cost of generation.

It is to be noted that in Feb­ruary 2024, Pakistan’s power generation totaled 7,130 GWh for Rs61.996 billion, with trans­mission losses at 3.16 percent. This marked an 8.07 percent decrease from the previous year and a 14.24 percent drop from January 2024. Generation cost rose by 8.52 percent from Feb 2023 to Rs8.695 per unit, but fell 37 percent from January 2024.

Costs for coal, gas, and RLNG decreased compared to the pre­vious month. Nuclear generation declined by 3.93 percent from January 2024. RLNG-based gen­eration stood at 1,450 GWh, with a per-unit cost of Rs22.026, down 9.3 percent from the previ­ous month. No power was gener­ated from expensive sources like RFO and diesel. In its decision, NEPRA said that the increase in the power price would apply to all consumer categories except for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline con­sumers of all DISCOs. The said adjustment would be shown separately in bills based on units billed in the month of February.