OGDCL discovers tight gas in Sujawal district of Sindh

ISLAMABAD - The Oil & Gas Development Com­pany Limited (OGDCL) has dis­covered tight gas in the Sujawal district of Sindh province. The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas at its exploratory Well Nur West # 01, situated in the Su­jawal district of Sindh province, said a press statement issued here Monday. OGDCL is the sole operator with a 100% stake in Nur Development & Production Lease (D&PL). The structure of Nur West # 01 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise to a depth of 2975 meters. The well tested 1.24 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas through a 32/64” choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 150 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) from the Lower Goru Formation (‘A’ Sand). The significant discovery is being evaluated as tight gas. The success at Nur West # 01 is a testament to OGDCL’s steadfast commitment to strategic explo­ration initiatives. It underscores the company’s dedication to en­hancing the energy landscape of Pakistan and augmenting the hy­drocarbon reserve base of both OGDCL and the country. The breakthrough not only marks a significant milestone in the com­pany’s exploration journey but also opens up new avenues for future growth and development. In furtherance of strategic direc­tion, OGDCL has embarked on a fast-track implementation of its tight gas exploration program, underlining its commitment to enhancing energy resources.