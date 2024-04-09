Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Railways announces 25pc reduction in fares on Eidul Fitr

Pakistan Railways announces 25pc reduction in fares on Eidul Fitr
Web Desk
6:06 PM | April 09, 2024
National

Pakistan Railways has announced 25 percent reduction in the fares as a special package for the commuters on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to a press release issued in Lahore today, railway fares will be reduced by 25percent for first three days of Eid ul Fitr.

This discount will be available on all types of trains and classes. However, the discount will not be applicable on Eid Special trains.

Meanwhile, the bus terminals and railway station are overcrowded with passengers as people want to go to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with families.

According to some reports, almost half of the people living in Lahore belong to other parts of the province and they always wish to celebrate Eid with their families. The government has announced a four-day holiday from April 10 till 13.

Muslims offer special prayers on Eid morning and spend time with their families and loved ones. Long queues of passengers can be seen at the bus stands in the city.

Punjab Education Minister calls for support to educate underprivileged children on Eid

The general bus stand at Badami Bagh, city terminal on Bund Road and bus stand at Thokar Niaz Beg are overcrowded as the outsiders want to leave Lahore before midnight.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024