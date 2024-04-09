Pakistan’s overseas remittances jumped to $3bn in March: SBP

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan has said overseas workers’ remittances recorded an in­flow of three billion dollars during March 2024. Accord­ing to the statement, during the month remittances in­creased by 31.3 percent on month on month basis and 16.4 percent on year on year basis. Workers’ remittances inflow of 21 billion dollars has been recorded during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-24 as com­pared to 20.8 billion dol­lars same period of last year. Workers’ Remittances in­flows during March 24 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emir­ates , United Kingdom and United States of America .