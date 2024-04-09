Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s overseas remittances jumped to $3bn in March: SBP

Pakistan’s overseas remittances jumped to $3bn in March: SBP
Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

KARACHI   -   The State Bank of Pakistan has said overseas workers’ remittances recorded an in­flow of three billion dollars during March 2024. Accord­ing to the statement, during the month remittances in­creased by 31.3 percent on month on month basis and 16.4 percent on year on year basis. Workers’ remittances inflow of 21 billion dollars has been recorded during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-24 as com­pared to 20.8 billion dol­lars same period of last year. Workers’ Remittances in­flows during March 24 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emir­ates , United Kingdom and United States of America .

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024