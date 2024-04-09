Pakistan’s overseas remittances jumped to $3bn in March: SBP

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan has said overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of three billion dollars during March 2024. According to the statement, during the month remittances increased by 31.3 percent on month on month basis and 16.4 percent on year on year basis. Workers’ remittances inflow of 21 billion dollars has been recorded during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to 20.8 billion dollars same period of last year. Workers’ Remittances inflows during March 24 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emirates , United Kingdom and United States of America .