Pakistani players set to excel in Australian Junior Squash C’ship

LAHORE - A group of talented junior squash players from Pakistan, accompa­nied by coach Naveed Alam, have reached Australia to feature in the Australian Junior Squash Champi­onship in Melbourne.

Among them is Huzaifa Shahid, hailing from Pakistan Navy, who is considered a top seed in the Aus­tralian junior category. Express­ing his gratitude, Hu­zaifa Shahid thanked Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed Khawaja (Sitar-e-Imtiaz Military), and Pakistan Navy for their wholehearted support. He emphasized the sig­nificant contributions made by Pakistan Navy squash in nurturing tal­ents for the sport.

Furthermore, the roster includes Under-15 player Sarah Ali from Pakistan Navy, Under-17 player Sa­meera Shahid from Pakistan Navy, and eight participants from across Pakistan. The tournament, that commenced Monday in Melbourne, Australia, will end on April 11. The Pakistani contingent is poised to showcase their skills and compete fiercely in this prestigious champi­onship, aiming to make their mark on the international squash scene.