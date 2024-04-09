Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen’s invention of the X-ray machine in 1895 revolutionised medicine and scientific understanding. With this groundbreaking technology, Roentgen inadvertently opened a window into the invisible world of the human body, allowing physicians to see internal structures without invasive procedures. The X-ray’s significance in modern times cannot be overstated. It has become an indispensable tool in medical diagnostics, enabling the detection of frac­tures, tumors, and other abnormalities swiftly and non-invasively. Beyond medicine, X-ray technology finds applications in security screening, industrial testing, and even art restoration.