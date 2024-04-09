Peace advocacy

Tribal systems have persisted for decades across the globe, offering a rich tapestry of diversi­ty to our world, which undoubtedly enriches its glory. However, amidst this diversity, we have witnessed conflicts escalate into devastating wars, causing untold misery for countless individuals. This archaic practice continues to persist even in this era of remarkable advance­ment and technology, particularly affecting rural communities, where lives are often confined, and oppor­tunities limited.

Many individuals, despite en­during immense hardships, man­age to pursue higher education and aspire to lead better lives. Yet, the specter of tribal conflicts continues to haunt them, robbing them of opportunities and, tragi­cally, even claiming lives. Dr. Ajmal Sawand, a shining example of such potential, fell victim to tribal rival­ries, depriving the world of his in­valuable contributions to his field and stunting the growth of future endeavors.

It is imperative that we reflect on the consequences of our egos and the pursuit of honor, which often fuel these conflicts. How much lon­ger must we endure such suffer­ing? The loss incurred is not just in­dividual but collective, as we miss out on the promise of countless gems like Dr. Sawand, who could have propelled our world towards greater peace and prosperity.

We must actively engage in rais­ing awareness and advocating for peaceful resolution mechanisms. By coming to the table and seek­ing dialogue instead of conflict, we can avert irreparable losses and pave the way for a brighter, more harmonious future for all.

UMAMA RAJPUT,

Sukkur.