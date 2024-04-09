PHC full court reference in honour of outgoing CJ held

PESHAWAR - A full court reference of the judges of Pesha­war High Court was held in hon­our of outgoing Chief Justice Mu­hammad Ibrahim Khan here on Monday.

Besides judges of Peshawar High Court, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Addi­tional Attorney General, the full court reference was also attended by vice chairman KP Bar Council, president and general secretary of high court bar associations, president & general secretary of Peshawar Bar Association, law­yers, Director General KP Judicial Academy, district and sessions judges.

Addressing the full court refer­ence here at PHC, the Chief Justice said that today marked a signifi­cant milestone in his life to stand here after serving on different key positions during his long 31 years and nine month service.

Highlighting his rich educa­tion background and profes­sional experience in the field of law, the Chief Justice said that he has passed thousands of judg­ments while remaining judge of district judiciary, and around 15000 judgments since ele­vation, adding 509 judgments were challenged in Supreme Court out of which 279 were up­held whereas 188 are still sub­judice and only 42 small matters have been set-aside.

He also highlighted his valuable service after appointed as Com­mission to probe APS Peshawar carnage.

PHC CJ said he decided a record number of family cases and thou­sands of families with extremely strained relations were cordially brought together.

He said that human rights appli­cations were received and decid­ed fruitfully in his tenure.