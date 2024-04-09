Police finalises security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

KHANEWAL - Police finalized security plan to maintain law and order during celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitar. The District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq said that foolproof se­curity arrangements would be made dur­ing Eid and law violations would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that more than 648 police officials would be de­ployed on security duty at 461 Masajid and 51 Imambargahs across the district. On the other hand, Elite force would continue patrolling in the areas for quick response in any emergency like situation, he added.

The DPO maintained metal detectors, walk through gates and CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive Masajid and Imambargahs. He said that security has also beefed up at parks and graveyards while special squads have been formed to prevent one wheeling and aerial firing.

IFTAR PARTY FOR JOURNALISTS

Dawat-e-Islami Public Relations Depart­ment, Multan, organized an Iftar dinner in honour of senior journalists- Qalzam Bashir Ahmed, Adnan Saeed Chaudhry, Rana Moinuddin, Manzoor Hussain Bhat­ti, Rana Muhammad Hasan, Khurshid at the center of Dawat-e-Islami, Faizan Ma­dina, Khanewal.

Ahmed Nowshahi, Muhammad Abdul­lah Multzam, Qaiser Abbas Sindhu par­ticipated in the Iftar. Speaking to the par­ticipants, the Supervisor of Information and Broadcasting Department of Dawat-e-Islami Multan Muhammad Riaz Attari said that the media promoted Islam and made people aware of Islam.

He thanked the media representatives for participating in the iftar dinner.

On this occasion, he said that 20,000 people are sitting in the Itikaaf in the cen­ters and mosques of Dawat-e-Islami this year. 2000 people are doing itikaaf in Mas­jid Dawat-e-Islami - Separate classes have been made for all pilgrims in Faizan Ma­dinah, where they are also provided free of charge Suhr Iftar by Dawat-e-Islami and they are given basic issues like ablution, prayer, prayer. On this occasion, preacher Dawat-e-Islami is giving other teachings including funeral, giving bath to the dead.