Police seize Rs12.4m in crackdown on 104 gangs

Our Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad Capital Police, under the leadership of DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, has launched a sweeping crackdown on criminal gangs involved in various nefarious activities. Ac­cording to a public relations officer, this initiative has resulted in the arrest of 246 individuals af­filiated with 104 different criminal gangs over the past month. The seized valuables from their pos­session amount to a staggering Rs 12.4 million.

The arrested individuals were found to be en­gaged in a range of criminal activities, including robbery, dacoity, snatching, theft, and vehicle lift­ing. The crackdown utilized both technical and human resources, leading to the successful appre­hension of 111 members from 45 gangs involved in dacoity and snatching, 15 members from 7 gangs involved in house robbery, 58 members from 25 gangs involved in theft, 24 members from 8 gangs involved in car lifting, and 38 members from 19 bike lifter gangs. DIG Operations empha­sized the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens, vowing not to allow any criminal ele­ments to disrupt the peace of the people. Citizens were urged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities or informa­tion through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or the “ICT-15” app for immediate assistance.

Our Staff Reporter

