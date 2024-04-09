Police seize Rs12.4m in crackdown on 104 gangs

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police, under the leadership of DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, has launched a sweeping crackdown on criminal gangs involved in various nefarious activities. According to a public relations officer, this initiative has resulted in the arrest of 246 individuals affiliated with 104 different criminal gangs over the past month. The seized valuables from their possession amount to a staggering Rs 12.4 million.
The arrested individuals were found to be engaged in a range of criminal activities, including robbery, dacoity, snatching, theft, and vehicle lifting. The crackdown utilized both technical and human resources, leading to the successful apprehension of 111 members from 45 gangs involved in dacoity and snatching, 15 members from 7 gangs involved in house robbery, 58 members from 25 gangs involved in theft, 24 members from 8 gangs involved in car lifting, and 38 members from 19 bike lifter gangs. DIG Operations emphasized the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens, vowing not to allow any criminal elements to disrupt the peace of the people. Citizens were urged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities or information through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or the “ICT-15” app for immediate assistance.