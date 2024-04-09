PRCS, IFRC distribute livestock among flood-affected families

ISLAMABAD - To support the livelihoods of the communities affect­ed by the 2022 floods, the Pakistan Red Crescent So­ciety (PRCS), in collaboration with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Soci­eties (IFRC), had successfully completed distribution process of buffaloes in Sindh and Balochistan areas

According to a press release issued here on Monday, 360 buffaloes were distributed among the flood-af­fected people. Some 60 buffaloes were distributed in each of the five districts of Sindh including Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Khairpur, and Shikarpur. Additionally, 60 buffaloes were distributed in Jaffara­bad district of Balochistan.

120 buffaloes would be distributed in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Dera Ghazi Khan Khan district of Punjab in the coming days, the press release said.

The task for distribution of buffaloes was complet­ed in a separate ceremonies that held in the above mentioned districts.

The events were graced by Muhammad Abaidul­lah Khan, Secretary General, PRCS, Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC Pakistan, the leadership of PRCS’s respective district branches, staff and vol­unteers from PRCS and IFRC, and community repre­sentatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari, Chairman PRCS expressed gratitude for the tremendous efforts of the PRCS staff and volunteers who have done a tireless job during the distribu­tion process. He said that distribution was made in a transparent manner.

He highlighted PRCS’s commitment to continuing its support to communities through various initia­tives, including cash assistance, shelter, livelihood as­sistance, healthcare, and hygiene promotion.

He also called upon the Community-Based Organi­sations (CBOs) to play an active role in assisting the affected communities. “We remain dedicated to our mission of serving humanity and stand ready to sup­port the communities in their journey towards recov­ery and resilience”, Laghari said.

Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC Pa­kistan, commended the role of the teams involved in providing assistance to the most deserving families.

“The distribution of buffaloes among the flood sur­vivors is one of the key initiatives taken by the na­tional society to empower the livelihoods of the af­fected communities. IFRC remains committed to supporting the national society in providing liveli­hood opportunities to the flood survivors, to improve their well-being and building their resilience to cli­matic shocks,” Piwi Ophoff said.

The beneficiaries and community elders have ap­preciated the PRCS and IFRC’s initiative taken for the communities ravaged by the 2022 floods.