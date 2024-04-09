PRCS, IFRC distribute livestock among flood-affected families in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - To support the livelihoods of the communities affected by the 2022 floods, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the In­ternational Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), had success­fully completed the distribu­tion process of buffaloes in Sindh and Balochistan areas

According to a press release issued here on Monday, 360 buffaloes were distributed among the flood affected peo­ple. Some 60 buffaloes in each of the five districts of Sindh including Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Khairpur, and Shikarpur. Additionally, 60 buffaloes were distributed in Jaffarabad district of Balo­chistan. 120 buffaloes would be distributed in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) and Dera Ghazi Khan Khan district of Punjab in the coming days, the press release said. The press release further said that the task for distribution of buffaloes was completed in a separate cere­monies that held in the above mentioned districts.

The events were graced by Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, Secretary General, PRCS, Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Del­egation, IFRC Pakistan, the leadership of PRCS’s respective district branches, staff and vol­unteers from PRCS and IFRC, and community representa­tives. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari, Chairman PRCS expressed gratitude for the tremendous efforts of PRCS staff and vol­unteers who have done a tire­less job during the distribution process. He said that distribu­tion was made in a transparent manner. He highlighted PRCS’s commitment to continuing its support to communities through various initiatives, in­cluding cash assistance, shelter, livelihood assistance, health­care, and hygiene promotion.