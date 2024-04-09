President to address joint session on April 16

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to address the joint session of the parliament on April 16, to mark the beginning of the parliamentary year, following the general elections. The president has summoned the joint session of the parliament to be held on April 16 at 1600 hours, according to a President House communique. The address to the joint session of the parliament is the constitutional obligation of the president which formally marks the beginning of the parliamentary year. The speech of the president is likely to touch the conduct of February 8 elections, economic and security challenges. He is also expected to share the roadmap for Pakistan economic development and prevailing political situation. President Zardari has summoned the joint parlia