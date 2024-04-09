Tuesday, April 09, 2024
President to address joint session on April 16

President to address joint session on April 16
Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to address the joint session of the parlia­ment on April 16, to mark the beginning of the parlia­mentary year, following the general elections. The presi­dent has summoned the joint session of the parliament to be held on April 16 at 1600 hours, according to a Pres­ident House communique. The address to the joint ses­sion of the parliament is the constitutional obligation of the president which formal­ly marks the beginning of the parliamentary year. The speech of the president is likely to touch the conduct of February 8 elections, eco­nomic and security challeng­es. He is also expected to share the roadmap for Paki­stan economic development and prevailing political situ­ation. President Zardari has summoned the joint parlia

Staff Reporter

