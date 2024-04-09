Prices of edibles checked, complying of govt-set prices emphasis

SUKKUR - Following di­rectives of the Govern­ment of Sindh, the price monitoring team of the district administration on Monday visited vari­ous markets of the city and checked the prices of edibles. The team vis­ited shops of vegetables and fruits, and baker­ies to check prices and inspect the quality of food items. Shopkeep­ers were also penalised for ignoring directives of the district adminis­tration to display price lists. They issued a stern warning to business owners dealing with food items, emphasis­ing the importance of complying with govern­ment-set prices or fac­ing severe legal conse­quences. Appealing to citizens, the team urged them to promptly report any artificial price hikes to the food department and provide evidence of responsible citizen­ship. They reaffirmed the provincial govern­ment’s dedication to providing relief to the public by undertaking all necessary measures.