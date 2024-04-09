Tuesday, April 09, 2024
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui

Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ir­fan Siddiqui said on Monday that the PTI founder’s angry tone in a recent media talk revealed his deep frus­tration, possibly due to feeling sidelined. Commenting on the PTI founder’s media talk, he explained that the founder’s distress doesn’t stem from any mission but rather from the fact that he hasn’t been contacted yet. Flatly denying any possibility of a deal with PTI, he stated that, to his knowledge, there haven’t been any discussions about ex­tending a deal to the PTI founder. Regarding PTI’s attempt to form a grand alliance, he stated that the government is not concerned about it because all the parties joining hands with PTI have democratic prin­ciples, unlike PTI itself.

Staff Reporter

