Punjab College clinch Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup trophy

LAHORE - Punjab College defeated Govt College University (GCU) by six wickets to win the Lahore leg of the Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup that concluded here at the LCCA Ground.

The final was attended by Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi. Earlier, Shalimar College won against MAO College at the same venue. Punjab College won by six wickets in the tournament final against GCU, on the back of commendable performances by Haider Shahjahan, who high-scored for his side with 62 off 49 (7x4s, 1x6) and Abu Marsad (46, 33b, 2x4s, 3x6s) to help com­plete the target in 18.4 overs. Earlier, Punjab College bowlers had managed to restrict GCU at 159-5 despite Mohammad Ayyaz’s century which came off 67 deliveries with 10 boundar­ies and five sixes. Punjab College bowler Salman Aslam bagged two wickets at the expense of 11 runs, while Adil Munir, Ahmed Arif and Mohammad Junaid got a wicket each.

Shalimar Graduate College overcame Government MAO College by 19 runs at Lahore’s LCCA Ground. Shalimar were bundled over for 137 in 18.5 overs, courtesy MAO College bowlers Faizan Bilal and An­ees ur Rehman, both of whom bagged three-wicket hauls. Shalimar College’s Usman Ali managed to score 41 off 18 with three boundaries and four sixes while Tayyab Mehm­ood had posted a modest 18 off 23 (2x4s). In the second innings, bowlers Zahoor Ali, Mohammad Mubeen and Bilal Moon succeeded in turning things around for Shalimar as they managed to bag two wick­ets apiece and restricted MAO College to 118-8 in 20 overs.

Haider Shahjahan was de­clared man of the final match while Muhammad Ayyaz was named the best batter of the tournament, Ahmed Arif the best bowler and Sami Hassan the best wicket keeper.

Talking to media during the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem expressed deep appreciation for PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi’s commitment to nurturing do­mestic cricket, highlighting the successful organization of the Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup in the Lahore Region. “We are profoundly thankful to Chair­man Mohsin Naqvi for initiating this tournament. It’s our earnest hope that similar competitions will be held frequently to un­earth and foster the vast pool of young talent in our region.

“Our primary aim is to enrich the breeding grounds of cricket, ensuring a future replete with exceptional talent. These nurs­eries of cricket are crucial for the sport’s development and require dedicated focus and re­sources to thrive and produce outstanding athletes,” he added.