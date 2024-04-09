Punjab Education Minister calls for support to educate underprivileged children on Eid

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat made a compelling appeal to the citizens, advocating for the inclusion of underprivileged children in the festivities of Eid.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Minister Rana Sikandar highlighted that the essence of Eid extends beyond celebration; it is a poignant reminder to uplift those less fortunate, especially in ensuring their access to education. "Eid-ul-Fitr is not just a time for celebration but also a moment to reflect on our societal responsibilities towards the underprivileged," said the Minister.

The Minister emphasized the need for collective action to educate every child who is out of school. "It is our duty to ensure that the joy of Eid reaches every corner of our society, particularly touching the lives of those children who yearn for the opportunity to learn."

He shared a vision for a future where every child in Punjab has access to education. He pledged the Punjab government's unwavering commitment to this cause, calling for a united effort from all residents of the province to make this vision a reality. "Together, with a spirit of sacrifice, we can transform the lives of our children, ensuring they all have the chance to become literate citizens of tomorrow.”

Further expressing his commitment, the Minister made a unique request for Eid gifts. "This Eid-ul-Fitr, let us gift something invaluable—education. I urge you all to consider gifting school uniforms to deserving children and taking proactive steps to enroll them in schools."

Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat also remarked on the current educational emergency, asserting that the most meaningful gift one can offer to a deserving child this Eid is a pledge to their education and literacy. "As your Education Minister, I am dedicated to utilizing every resource at my disposal to fulfill this promise. Let's make this Eid a starting point for a brighter, educated future for all our children," he concluded.