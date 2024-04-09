Punjab interior chief reviews Sikh pilgrims security

ATTOCK - Additional Chief Secretary Interior Punjab, Noorul Amin Mengal, visited Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal to review security arrangements for Sikh pilgrims attending the Baisakhi Mela from across the country and abroad. Accompanied by senior police officers, Evacuee Trust Property Board officers, and Sikh leaders, Mengal was joined by DC Rao Atif Raza, DPO Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, AC Hasan Abdal Dr Sana Ram Chand, and other officials. During the visit, the Secretary of Interior was briefed on the security measures in place. Expressing satisfaction, the Additional Chief Secretary praised the efforts of Attock Police in ensuring the safety and security of the pilgrims.