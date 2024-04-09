Punjab interior chief reviews Sikh pilgrims security

ATTOCK - Additional Chief Secretary Interior Punjab, Noorul Amin Mengal, visit­ed Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal to review securi­ty arrangements for Sikh pil­grims attending the Baisakhi Mela from across the country and abroad. Accompanied by senior police officers, Evacu­ee Trust Property Board offi­cers, and Sikh leaders, Men­gal was joined by DC Rao Atif Raza, DPO Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, AC Hasan Abdal Dr Sana Ram Chand, and oth­er officials. During the visit, the Secretary of Interior was briefed on the security mea­sures in place. Expressing satisfaction, the Additional Chief Secretary praised the efforts of Attock Police in en­suring the safety and securi­ty of the pilgrims.