Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Punjab minister visits Gurdwara Punja Sahib

Agencies
April 09, 2024
ATTOCK  -  Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh on Monday reviewed arrangements for the Vaisakhi Mela at Gurd­wara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal. 

Punjab Home Department Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Men­gal, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Assistant Commis­sioner Dr. Sana Ramchand, of­ficials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Com­mittee, Police, and different law enforcement agencies were also present on this occasion. 

During his visit, the minis­ter visited the foreign boarding block, kitchen, and main prayer area to review the security, boarding, lodging, and cleanli­ness facilities. He said the pil­grims will be provided free food, medical facilities during their pilgrimage. He instructed mul­tilayer and foolproof security arrangements for Indian Sikh pilgrims, keeping in view the prevailing law and order situa­tion in the country. Later, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited a Chinese camp in Hattain near Kamra and reviewed the security arrange­ments for the safety and security of Chinese engineers working on various hydropower projects.

