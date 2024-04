LAHORE - The 6th Punjab (Raw) Powerlifting Bench Press and Deadlift Men & Wom­en Inter-Club District and Division Championship 2024 will be held on April 27 and 28 here at Nishtar Park’s Punjab Stadium. The championship will be held in sub junior, junior, senior, master men and women categories. Ms Maryam Aqeel Shah will be organizing secretary. Par­ticipating units are advised to submit free entries upto April 20 positively.