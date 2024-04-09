Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Rain predicted from April 10 to 15 in KP

APP
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Regional Meteorological Department on Mon­day predicted five days rains starting April 10 to 15 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by Provincial Dis­aster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that Re­gional Met Office Peshawar has informed that a new spell of rains is starting.

People are urged to take all precautionary meas­ures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastruc­ture and crops and animals. 

All concerned authorities asked to take the safety measures. 

Tourists to be informed about weather forecast, en­sure availability of all emergency services staff, ma­chinery and other resources, as well as all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

In case of any occurrence contact with PDMA, ac­tive round the clock via helpline 1700.

Cabinet body okays amends in Sales Tax Act

APP

