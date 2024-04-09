Rawalpindi police unveils Eid security plan 

RAWALPINDI - The police have finalized a comprehensive security plan to protect the lives and property of the public and maintain law and order on the eve of Eid Ul Fitr, informed a police spokesman on Monday. More than 2500 well-equipped Jawans and officers of Rawalpindi police will be deployed outside 659 mosques, 76 imambargahs, and 77 open places to provide security to the devotees and worshippers, he said.
Police have also placed 32 special pickets across the city, with over 450 officers on duty during Chand Raat to monitor security measures. Similarly, more than 300 officers and traffic wardens will be on duty at various places to thwart one-wheeling and stunts on cars on Chand Raat, the spokesman said.
As many as 500 traffic police officers and wardens will manage the city’s traffic flow to facilitate the citizens and commuters. Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said policemen deployed on security duty should have metal detectors with them to search the participants. Walkthrough gates would be installed at important places where Eid congregations will be held, he said.
Special directives have been passed to police officials to ensure patrolling in their respective areas. Negligence will not be tolerated at any cost, and strict departmental action will be taken against those found negligent.