Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rawalpindi police unveils Eid security plan 

Our Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  The police have finalized a com­prehensive security plan to pro­tect the lives and property of the public and maintain law and order on the eve of Eid Ul Fitr, informed a police spokesman on Monday. More than 2500 well-equipped Jawans and officers of Rawalpindi police will be de­ployed outside 659 mosques, 76 imambargahs, and 77 open plac­es to provide security to the dev­otees and worshippers, he said.

Police have also placed 32 spe­cial pickets across the city, with over 450 officers on duty during Chand Raat to monitor security measures. Similarly, more than 300 officers and traffic wardens will be on duty at various plac­es to thwart one-wheeling and stunts on cars on Chand Raat, the spokesman said.

As many as 500 traffic police offi­cers and wardens will manage the city’s traffic flow to facilitate the citizens and commuters. Speaking on the occasion, City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said policemen deployed on security duty should have metal detectors with them to search the participants. Walkthrough gates would be installed at important places where Eid congregations will be held, he said.

Cabinet body okays amends in Sales Tax Act

Special directives have been passed to police officials to en­sure patrolling in their respec­tive areas. Negligence will not be tolerated at any cost, and strict departmental action will be tak­en against those found negligent.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024