RDA demolishes illegal structures at business centre

RAWALPINDI - The Enforcement Department of Rawalpindi Development Au­thority (RDA) demolished bill­boards, temporary structures, Marina IT Tower hoardings, and sewer holes of a private housing society for illegal conversion of green belts and roads into com­mercial plots in Bahria Business District in violation of the ap­proved layout plan (LOP) of Bah­ria Town Phase VIII in Mouza Gali and Mouza Shahpur, RDA spokesperson said on Monday.

He said RDA’s operation against illegal development and illegal housing schemes is in full swing on the directives of the Director-Gen­eral RDA. He said that the owners of the above-mentioned housing scheme were doing illegal devel­opment without the approval of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in violation of the Punjab Develop­ment of Cities Act 1976 and Pun­jab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2021. The Bahria Town housing scheme was illegally displaying advertisements along the Soan River by Capital Es­tate Icon marketing company.

The Enforcement Squad RDA including Assistant Director Building Control/Incharge En­forcement Squad, Assistant Di­rector Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector, and others with the assistance of the police from the concerned police station Rawat carried out the operation against the above-mentioned housing scheme.

He said that the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza has directed the MP&TE Directorate RDA to take strict ac­tions against encroachments, ille­gal/unauthorized constructions, and commercial activities with­out any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroach­ment as much as they can so that they could avoid any further loss­es. RDA suggests the citizens con­sult with RDA before investing in such projects, he added.