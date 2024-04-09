RDA demolishes illegal structures at business centre

RAWALPINDI - The Enforcement Department of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) demolished billboards, temporary structures, Marina IT Tower hoardings, and sewer holes of a private housing society for illegal conversion of green belts and roads into commercial plots in Bahria Business District in violation of the approved layout plan (LOP) of Bahria Town Phase VIII in Mouza Gali and Mouza Shahpur, RDA spokesperson said on Monday.
He said RDA’s operation against illegal development and illegal housing schemes is in full swing on the directives of the Director-General RDA. He said that the owners of the above-mentioned housing scheme were doing illegal development without the approval of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in violation of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2021. The Bahria Town housing scheme was illegally displaying advertisements along the Soan River by Capital Estate Icon marketing company.
The Enforcement Squad RDA including Assistant Director Building Control/Incharge Enforcement Squad, Assistant Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector, and others with the assistance of the police from the concerned police station Rawat carried out the operation against the above-mentioned housing scheme.
He said that the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza has directed the MP&TE Directorate RDA to take strict actions against encroachments, illegal/unauthorized constructions, and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can so that they could avoid any further losses. RDA suggests the citizens consult with RDA before investing in such projects, he added.