Rising stars and veteran comebacks: PCB announces 17-member squad for New Zealand T20I series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its 17-player roster for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to light up Rawalpindi and Lahore from April 18 to 27.

Among the squad are newcomers Muhammad Irfan Khan, a dynamic middle-order batsman, and Usman Khan, a flamboyant opener, both of whom have clinched their spots following their stellar performances in the HBL PSL 9. Muhammad Irfan Khan, who made his mark with Karachi Kings, was celebrated as the Emerging Player and Best Fielder of HBL PSL 9, amassing 171 runs at a striking rate of 140.16. The 21-year-old from Mianwali boasts a T20 career featuring 499 runs at an impressive strike rate of 135.96 and has represented Pakistan in ICC U19 Cricket World Cups in both 2020 and 2022.

Usman Khan, representing Multan Sultans, turned heads with two centuries and two fifties in the latest PSL edition, playing a pivotal role in his team's journey to the finals. The 28-year-old Karachi native made history in HBL PSL 8 by hitting the fastest century of the tournament against Quetta Gladiators. Usman's T20 record includes 1,207 runs at a strike rate of 146.12 across 36 matches.

Reacting to his national team selection, Irfan Khan expressed: “It’s a profound honor to join the Pakistan squad for the New Zealand series. This is a significant milestone, reflecting my dedication and hard work. My focus is now on leveraging this opportunity to cement my place in the team. I am committed to continually improving and justifying the faith the selectors and captain have shown in me.”

Sharing his excitement, Usman Khan said: “Representing one's country is the pinnacle for any athlete. I am overjoyed at being selected for the New Zealand series, a testament to my relentless effort and dedication. I aim to maintain the high standards I have set for myself.”

Mohammad Yousuf, a member of the selection committee and batting coach, extended congratulations to both players, highlighting their well-deserved inclusion due to consistent and remarkable performances. “We are optimistic about their potential to make significant impacts and trust they will maintain their exceptional form, proving their selection in the national team right,” he added.

The squad also welcomes the addition of a wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed, marking another uncapped player stepping into the international arena. Previously included for the T20I series against New Zealand earlier in the year, Abrar had to step back post the Australia Tests due to fitness concerns. He joins Usama Mir as the second wrist spinner, enhancing the team's spin options.

Veteran all-rounder Imad Wasim and pace spearhead Mohammad Amir are set to don the national colors again, following their return from retirement last month. Imad brings a wealth of experience with 66 T20Is under his belt, during which he's amassed 486 runs at a strike rate of 131.7 and claimed 65 wickets with an economy rate of 6.26. His last appearance for Pakistan was a year ago, against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. Amir, who last played for Pakistan in August 2020 at Old Trafford against England, has played in 50 T20Is in which he has taken 59 wickets.

Wahab Riaz, a senior team manager, emphasized the strategic importance of their inclusion. “Opting for Imad and Amir was clear-cut, given they are now available for selection. This decision was also influenced by Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's form. Both players bring exceptional skills to the table, with a proven track record of influencing the game's outcome. We are confident in their ability to contribute significantly towards our team's goals.”

“The Pakistan squad for the New Zealand T20Is features a blend of emerging talents and seasoned campaigners, poised to create a formidable force in the lead-up to the World Cup. We are hopeful our players will grab this chance with both hands, solidifying their positions and making a strong case for their World Cup selection,” Wahab concluded.